March 12, 2017 4:00 AM By Lauren Lipton
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Charles Sheeler grew up in Philadelphia, worked and lived for a time in Doylestown, and, on March 18th, some of his work rarely seen is coming to the Michener Museum in a new exhibit: “Fashion, Photography, and Sculptural Form.”

aldus huxley Positively Philadelphia: Charles Sheeler Exhibit

Aldous Huxley, Vanity Fair, April 1, 1927. Photographed by Sheeler. (© CondéNast.)

“It’s an exhibition that is Sheeler like you’ve never seen him before. Lots of material that has never been on view, or if it has been on view, it was decades ago,” said Curator Kirsten Jensen. “We’re looking at work that Charles Sheeler produced between 1926 and 1931 for Condé Nast magazines Vogue and Vanity Fair.”

At the time, fashion photography was looked at as something to just pay the bills.

“The idea that this modernist icon would be shooting fashion for Vogue was just something that scholars just really didn’t want to address. People are gonna see these things for the very first time unless they’ve been paging through Vanity Fairs from the 1920s,” said Jensen.

The James A. Michener Art Museum is at 138 S. Pine Street in Doylestown.

