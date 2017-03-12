E-ZPass, E-ZPass Express Lanes, Mid-County Interchange, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
Popular E-ZPass Lanes Are Expecting Three Week Long Upgrades

March 12, 2017 8:00 PM By Jim Melwert
PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — The E-ZPass express lanes at the Mid-County interchange in Plymouth Meeting will be closing for repairs later this week, and turnpike officials say expect some delays.

The E-ZPass express lanes that separate the Blue Route from the Northeast Extension in Plymouth Meeting will close Friday evening and will stay closed through the morning of April 10th.

Turnpike spokeswoman Kathleen Walter said, “And it’s both northbound and southbound it will be closed for some upgrades to the electronic tolling equipment and also some minor construction work that’s going to take place at that time also.”

Walter says detour signs are already in place.

She says the express lanes will be completely closed during the process, all traffic will have to go through the lanes by the toll booths. She says there is no way to keep the lanes opened during the upgrades.

