Fire Tears Through Apartment Complex In Chester County

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A dozen people were forced from their homes overnight after fire tore through an apartment complex in Chester County.
Fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Sunday inside an apartment in the 200 block of Meadowlake Drive in Caln Township.
Firefighters say a neighbor called maintenance to report a fire alarm. Maintenance arrived to find smoke in an apartment and the before fire crews arrived, the apartment was in flames. Officials say the fire quickly spread to several other units.
“We have seven apartments that have been impacted by this fire,” said Assistant Chief Donald Taylor with the Thorndale Fire Company. “The fire went to two alarms because we needed manpower to assist on helping to contain it.”
No one was injured in the blaze, but officials say 12 people were displaced by the fire. Those residents were moved to a nearby community center.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.