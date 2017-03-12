City Officials Ask For The Public’s Help As They Fight To Lower Traffic Deaths In City

CITY HALL (CBS) — Philadelphia city officials are asking for the public’s help with its plan to eliminate traffic deaths by the year 2030. A draft of the plan, called ‘Vision Zero,’ was released last week.

Public comment on the blue print will help shape the final plan.

Philadelphia’s director of complete streets, Kelley Yemen, said there are about 100 traffic deaths a year in the city.

“That’s much higher than almost any comparable city,” Yemen said.

The plan to bring that down to zero involves engineering, such as roundabouts and streets without curbs. Education will be required to stop dangerous behavior, such as speeding, enforcement of measures like safe paths around construction. But Yemen said the city wants your input.

“Tell us your stories. How have roadways effected your life,” she said.

You can critique the plan, add suggestions, report dangerous spots, at the website: visionzerophl.com.

The final report is due out in September.