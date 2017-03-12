Another Name Added To Crowed Race For Philly D.A.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The crowded race to replace disgraced Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams just got a little more crowded, and another lawyer has added his name to the list.

Jack O’Neill spent the past 10 years serving as an assistant district attorney with the Special Victims and Homicide units. He was tasked with prosecuting some of the most violent crimes in the city.

“I worked tirelessly for victims of sexual assault, for gun violence victims. I know what needs to be done to reduce our gun violence problem.” O’Neill said. “There’s no one else that has my experience as a prosecutor. We’re running for the position of top prosecutor.”

“It breaks my heart every time I see someone shot, every time I see someone killed, every time I hear about someone raped.” O’Neill said, “It’s my calling, making the people of this city safer.”

O’Neill has a lot of competition for the job though, including some of his former co-workers at the DA’s office. He joins a race that includes six other Democrats and one Republican.

The primary election is May 16.