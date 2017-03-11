New College Program Benefits Students, Small Business Owners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Small business owners now have additional hands and minds that could keep their businesses afloat.

It can be overwhelming getting a small business up and running, especially if you have no help. Now, Delaware Valley University is offering that assistance free through its Small Business and Entrepreneurship Center. Director Bill Viel says managers get any help they require.

“Research to fill out industry knowledge,” Viel said. “A lot of technologies are involved in some of these projects, but some of it is just doing busy work an entrepreneur doesn’t have time to do.”

The help comes from professors and students. The juniors and seniors get college credit while gaining valuable, real-life experience in the fields that they hope to work in after graduation.

“Often those internships are on the fringe of what they’re studying and not really giving them hands on reality day-to-day working in the field that they’re going into,” Viel said. “This does that.”