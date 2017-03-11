Different Kind Of College Scholarship Offered At One South Jersey Facility

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) — High school seniors in Camden County who might not perform well enough for a major college scholarship might be able to earn themselves a break on the cost of a 2-year degree at Camden County College under a newly announced program.

The college is giving each public and private high school in the county, more than 30 in all, the chance to name their most improved student.

Camden County College President Don Borden says the plan is to help someone would might not otherwise get that financial assistance.

“Who might, at the end of the day, be somewhere more in the middle of the pack but likely would be coming to a place like Camden County College anyway and to really try to find a way to reward those students who had shown a tremendous amount of growth through the course of their high school careers,” Borden told KYW Newsradio.

Guidance counselors at each high school will decide who gets that scholarship

“They then would receive 50% reduction in tuition for their entire time here, as long as they maintain a 2.5 GPA and continue to take a minimum of 15 credits a semester,” Borden added.

That scholarship amounts to a $3,000 in savings over the course of two years.