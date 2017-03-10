Learning About, Petting, Even Dissecting Sharks At Seaport Museum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – “Delaware River Sharks” was the theme of the Independence Seaport Museum’s first of a series of River Alive! Night events on Thursday.

This was a 21 and older event with shark bite cocktails being served. One of the highlights was getting to.touch a live shark brought by Charlie Lynch from Adventure Aquarium.

“I’ve got Rosie the chained cat shark,” he says. You can come pet her. We’ll talk about why you should not be worried about sharks, you should be worried for them.”

People actually get to pet a live shark at @phillyseaport @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/2omsgcjWwH — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) March 10, 2017

He enjoys seeing how people react when they touch a shark for the first time:

“People are always really nervous to pet a shark, but Rosie is a very friendly shark, so it’s always fun to watch people be afraid and find out she’s basically a pussycat.”

Another activity was the shark dissecting lab.

“We’re going to be looking at their nervous system, their internal organs and their anatomy as a whole,” explains the Seaport Museum’s Olivia Thomas.

For shark lover Nicole Hulse, she got to see more than she ever could have imagined:

“Touched the liver, the stomach…unfortunately there wasn’t anything in there, but it was still cool to see. Saw the sharks teeth, cartilage, it was all very neat.”

She also enjoyed getting to make a necklace entirely out of shark teeth.

Dr. Matt Oliver who teaches at the University of Delaware was on hand too showing off the underwater robot he uses to track sharks in the ocean.