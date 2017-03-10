‘NOPE’ Chrome Extension Lets You Fend Off Annoying Co-Workers With Class

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–We all have those moments at work– you don’t want to be interrupted, but then a co-worker comes over to chat.

There’s a new computer program to the rescue and all you have to do is press a button.

If you’ve ever worked outside the home, you know there’s one in every office.

“It’s always the one guy that doesn’t know when to wrap it up,” said Neil R. of Germantown.

“They go on forever,” added Matt Hacker of Reading.

“It can be difficult because you don’t want to be rude,” explained Philly resident Haniyyah Sharp-Brown.

So, you start with subtle signals and when that doesn’t work.

“You have to be like, “Yo dude, I don’t want to hear this conversation right now,” said Neil R.

But, ‘Nope,’ a new Google Chrome extension for your computer is here to save the day.

Once installed and activated, a green ‘N’ appears at the top right of your browser window. One click and a New York number calls your phone, with this recording:

“On the count to three, put your hand to your mouth, like you’re hearing bad news… Repeat these words after me: ‘yes, of course I can talk now. What’s the matter?’ Works every time.”

