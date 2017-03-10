Report: Mike Mayock Is Candidate To Be Next Redskins GM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Redskins’ front-office is in a bit of a turmoil after the firing of General Manager Scot McCloughan.
Related: Mike Mayock: Eagles Should Take ‘Really Hard’ Look At First Round WR’s
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Philadelphia’s own and NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock has emerged as a candidate to be the next Redskins GM.
Mayock, 58, played for the New York Giants in 1982 and 1983 after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1981. Mayock played high school football at The Haverford School and college football at Boston College.
Schefter reports, “The Redskins are not rushing to fill the opening that was created Thursday.”