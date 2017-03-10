Lawsuit Filed After Teen Allegedly Forced To Have Sex With 1,000 Men Over 2 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a teenage girl who was allegedly enslaved and forced to perform sex acts in a Northeast Philadelphia motel over a period of two years.

The lawsuit is a first of its kind under a state 2014 human trafficking statute.

Attorney Tom Kline says his client was 14 when she was forced to have sex with men at the Roosevelt Inn.

“This poor little girl was forced to have sex with over 1,000 men.”

He says it is a flagrant and blatant example of a motel looking the other way and profiting.

“You can’t have a line of johns out the front door and around the room waiting without them knowing the linen service was extra ordinary. The front desk would direct the traffic to the room of this child.”

Kline says if the people responsible are not held criminally liable he says hitting them in the pocketbook will go a long way in policing this conduct.

The teenager is now 17. She is going through therapy and trying re-rail her derailed life.