Embattled PPA Director Will Receive 15 Years Of Health Coverage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The former head of the Philadelphia Parking Authority is cashing in again after leaving his job in the middle of a sexual harassment scandal.
Vince Fenerty will receive 10 years of health care coverage from the PPA based on his 300 unused sick days.
Embattled PPA Director Fenerty Resigns Amid Scandal
That’s on top of the five years of health care offered to PPA retirees who’ve worked there for at least a decade.
Fenerty resigned last September after two women accused him of sexually harassing them.
He already collected more than 227-thousand for unused time off — in addition to his city pension.