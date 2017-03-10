Collision Between School Bus Carrying Deaf Students, Dump Truck Leaves Multiple People Injured

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Multiple people were injured following a collision between a school bus and a dump truck in Wilmington on Friday morning.
The accident occurred on D Street and South Heald Street around 7:50 a.m.
Wilmington Fire Chief Michael Donohue said in a statement that the school bus was headed to the Delaware School for the Deaf. The bus was occupied with students at the time of the accident.
The bus driver and his aid were injured, as well as one student, who was transported to Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children with non-life-threatening injuries.
One person in the dump truck was trapped and had to be extracted. The truck’s driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Wilmington Hospital.
Christiana School District specialists arrived on the scene and assisted the Wilmington Fire and Police Departments with releasing students to their parents.