WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Accumulating Snow To Disrupt Morning Commute | Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | School Closings/Delays

Collision Between School Bus Carrying Deaf Students, Dump Truck Leaves Multiple People Injured

March 10, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Wilmington Fire Department, Wilmington Police Department

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Multiple people were injured following a collision between a school bus and a dump truck in Wilmington on Friday morning.

The accident occurred on D Street and South Heald Street around 7:50 a.m.

Wilmington Fire Chief Michael Donohue said in a statement that the school bus was headed to the Delaware School for the Deaf. The bus was occupied with students at the time of the accident.

The bus driver and his aid were injured, as well as one student, who was transported to Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person in the dump truck was trapped and had to be extracted. The truck’s driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Wilmington Hospital.

Christiana School District specialists arrived on the scene and assisted the Wilmington Fire and Police Departments with releasing students to their parents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia