Britain’s Famous Dog Breeds In Danger Of Disappearing

March 10, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Dog Breeds, Welsh Corgi

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of Britain’s most famous dog breeds are in danger of disappearing.

Dog breeding experts in England say that lifestyle and cultural changes are phasing out some iconic dogs.

That includes Queen Elizabeth’s favorite – the Welsh Corgi.

Owners and experts say people are now opting for smaller breeds for several reasons.

“You don’t have houses as big, you don’t have yards as big. Unless you’re near open countryside where you can go, it’s very difficult. It’s a shame,” said Jo Franks, who owns a bloodhound.

“People are very much influenced by what they see. More and more often they are seeing celebrities with a particular breed of dog,” said Caroline Kisko, a spokeswoman for the UK Kennel Club.

Some owners with at-risk breeds are now looking for solutions, like creating dog DNA banks or financial incentives for breeding.

