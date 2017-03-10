Alaska Airlines Pilot To Donate Kidney To Flight Attendant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two coworkers are testing the bounds of their friendship.
Alaska Airlines captain Jodi Harskamp and flight attendant Jenny Stansel met each other four years ago after Harskamp’s home caught fire.
Stansel was among the coworkers who showed support with food donations.
The two became friends, and when Stansel’s doctor told her she would die without a kidney transplant, Harskamp was tested immediately.
It was a perfect match.
“She actually said, ‘I’m going to serve you my kidney in an ice bucket on the drink cart,’” Jenny said laughing. “From the very beginning she had no doubt she was going to be my donor and I felt the same way.”
The transplant will happen in Seattle on Monday.
Both are eager for Stansel to finally be healthy.