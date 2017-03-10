1 Dead, 4 Injured After 3-Car Crash In Camden Co.

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)—One person has died, four others were injured after a three-car crash Friday night in Camden County.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the White Horse Pike near Capitol Ave. in Oaklyn.
Police say three cars were involved in the crash, two of which crashed head-on.
Four people were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is still unknown at this time.
A fifth person, who was also involved in the crash, was pronounced dead, police say.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.