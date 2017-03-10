1 Dead, 4 Injured After 3-Car Crash In Camden Co.

March 10, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: Camden County

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)—One person has died, four others were injured after a three-car crash Friday night in Camden County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the White Horse Pike near Capitol Ave. in Oaklyn.

Police say three cars were involved in the crash, two of which crashed head-on.

Four people were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is still unknown at this time.

A fifth person, who was also involved in the crash, was pronounced dead, police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

