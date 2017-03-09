NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philly Police: Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Employee In Deodorant Aisle

March 9, 2017 11:18 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for a knife-wielding man who police say attacked a store employee last month.

It happened on Feb. 27 at the Family dollar store located at 180 West Girard Ave.

Police say an Hispanic man entered the store and began taking several items from the deodorant aisle.

When the suspect was approached by the 23-year-old woman who was working in the store, police say the suspect pulled a large knife and shoved her into a shelf causing injury to her arm.

The suspect then fled with the merchandise totaling $100.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his late 20’s, wearing a brown jacket, black sweatshirt with “D&G” printed in white letters, blue jeans, black shoes and a blue hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

