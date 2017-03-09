North Philly Students Turn Garbage Into Cutting-Edge Clothing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of local students learned that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.

For the last month, students at the U School in North Philadelphia have worked with students at Moore College to turn garbage into cutting-edge clothing.

“It’s like a bubble wrap type material, but like, wrapped in aluminum foil. I think it’s used for insulation. When I saw it when we came in, it was all like, wrapped up like a bunch of different materials. When I saw that one, I was like ‘I’m going to make a shirt out of that and make it like a space outfit.” said Simone Cuthbert, a Sophomore at the U School.

She says being able to transform trash into fashion helped her transform the way she looks at things that she frivolously throws away, and it showed in her work.

“When I saw it, I was like, ‘this is perfect, this is something I would wear everyday.’ It came together just as I imagined. It was just great,” Cuthbert said.

On Thursday, Simone and other students displayed their trash turned clothing during a “trashion show” at their school.