New ‘Safe Streets’ Bill Introduced To City Council

March 9, 2017 5:28 PM By Pat Loeb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bill introduced into city council on Thursday is aimed at making Philadelphia streets safer.

It comes one day after the Kenney administration released its own draft plan for safer streets, called Vision Zero.

The bill, introduced by Councilman Curtis Jones, calls for after-accident reports and corrective action at hazardous intersections where pedestrians are killed or seriously injured, and reward money if it’s a hit-and-run.

Jones says his district has seen a series of roadway tragedies.

“One time it’s an accident. Five times it’s a pattern. Let’s address what the cause is for that,” he said.

The bill comes on the heels of a draft version of the Kenney administration’s “Vision Zero” plan to eliminate pedestrian and bicyclist deaths in the city.

Over three years, it would improve lighting, signals, and make other changes to make streets safer.

You can see and comment on the draft at visionzerophl.com. The final plan is due out in September.

