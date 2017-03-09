Gerber Recalls Cheese Raviolis Due Missing Egg Allergen Warning

March 9, 2017 9:36 PM
Filed Under: Health, Recall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Gerber is recalling some of their cheese ravioli products due to an egg allergen missing from the label.

The recall is for Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups with UPC code: 159070.

The company says the full ingredient list on the package does list “egg” as an ingredient; however, the “Contains” statement, designed to further alert parents to allergens in the recipe, did not include “egg” as is required.

This voluntary recall impacts all packages of the Cheese Ravioli variety of GerberPasta Pick-Ups,” Gerber says.

To date, no illness has been reported due to an allergic reaction to egg.

Customer who have questions can call 1-800-510-7494.

