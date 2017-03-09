Foundation Says PennDOT Is Funding An ‘Overtly Christian Bridge’ On Villanova Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A non-profit organization that pushes for a separation of church and state contends PennDOT is “unconstitutionally funding Christian symbols” on a proposed pedestrian bridge on the Villanova University campus.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation says it was contacted by Radnor Township neighbors who complain that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was contributing taxpayer funds “toward the construction of an overtly Christian bridge” on the Villanova campus.

Crosses On Pedestrian Bridge Raising Concerns On Villanova’s Campus

The foundation wrote to PennDOT, asking it to either remove the crosses from the proposed bridge or withdraw its funding.

A PennDOT spokesman says its $3.7 million contribution to the project was for the portion of the span over the right of way it controls, Lancaster Avenue (Route 30).

PennDOT says it has no control over what the university does on its campus property, because Villanova is paying for it, including the metal crosses on top of the stonework on opposite sides of the bridge.