NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Fishing Magnate Known As ‘The Codfather’ To Plead Guilty

March 9, 2017 11:36 AM

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts fishing magnate known as “The Codfather” has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday that Carlos Rafael has a change of plea hearing scheduled for March 16.

No additional details were disclosed.

Rafael is the owner of one of the nation’s largest commercial fishing operations, with more than 30 vessels in his fleet, 44 commercial fishing permits and the Carlos Seafood business in New Bedford.

Federal authorities say he falsely claimed his vessels caught haddock or pollock, when they had actually caught other species subject to
stricter quotes. He then sold the fish for cash, some of which was smuggled overseas.

His lawyer did not return a call for comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia