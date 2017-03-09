Drexel Opens Play In CAA Women’s Tourney Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Drexel University women’s basketball team will open play in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament tonight when they take on Northeastern down in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The Dragons are the #3-seed after a 20-9 regular season (11-7 in the CAA). Drexel does come into the postseason in a bit of a slump, however, as they lost their final three games of the regular season.

“It certainly isn’t the way you want to finish the regular season,” Drexel head coach Denise Dillon tells KYW Newsradio. “I think just a few things caught up to us.”

Listen to the entire interview with Drexel’s Denise Dillon:

Drexel is lead by a talented senior class featuring forward Sarah Curran (First-team All-CAA) and guards Meghan Creighton (Third-team All-CAA) and Jessica Pellechio (Also third-team All-CAA). Dillon expects big things from the trio in the tournament.

“They have to lead the way,” she says. “This is it. I’ve talked to our shooters in Jess and Meghan, I said, ‘You can’t take these shots with you. So you’ve got to let them fly.’”

Curran, Creighton and Pellechio combine to average more than 37 points a game for Drexel.

The Dragons swept two match-ups against Northeastern during the regular season, winning the games by a combined 53 points. Dillon talks about the key to having more success against the Huskies.

“It comes down to our bigs against a team like Northeastern,” she says. “They struggle to match-up with our versatile bigs in Sarah Curran, (freshman) Bailey Greenberg, (junior) Sara Woods. So they need to be ready to attack the basket or hit the open shot.”

The winner of this game will play the winner of James Madison and UNCW.

Drexel and Northeastern will get underway tonight at 7:30pm.