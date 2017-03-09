Burlington County Prosecutor Offers Reward For Unsolved Murders

March 9, 2017 2:32 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Kim Glovas, New Jersey

BURLINGTON, NJ (CBS) — The Burlington County Prosecutor’s office is offering $45,000 in reward money to solve nine unsolved murder cases.

Prosecutor Robert Bernardi says $5,000 is being offered for information leading to arrests and convictions in cases dating back to June 2015.

“There are people out there that know or have information about these shootings,” Bernardi said. “In many of them, there were other people there that may have seen something but we’re simply trying to stimulate them, convince them to come forward and offering them a monetary incentive to do that.”

Five of the murders happened in Willingboro, two in Pemberton Township, and one each in Beverly City and Florence.

Bernardi says all of the homicides were caused by gunshot wounds. Anyone with information can call 609-265-7113.

The full news release is available here.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia