Burlington County Prosecutor Offers Reward For Unsolved Murders

BURLINGTON, NJ (CBS) — The Burlington County Prosecutor’s office is offering $45,000 in reward money to solve nine unsolved murder cases.
Prosecutor Robert Bernardi says $5,000 is being offered for information leading to arrests and convictions in cases dating back to June 2015.
“There are people out there that know or have information about these shootings,” Bernardi said. “In many of them, there were other people there that may have seen something but we’re simply trying to stimulate them, convince them to come forward and offering them a monetary incentive to do that.”
Five of the murders happened in Willingboro, two in Pemberton Township, and one each in Beverly City and Florence.
Bernardi says all of the homicides were caused by gunshot wounds. Anyone with information can call 609-265-7113.
