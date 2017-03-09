Andersen Helps Maple Leafs Top Flyers 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 36 saves, Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Thursday night.
William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Leafs (30-22-14), who have won two straight after dropping five in a row.
Philadelphia (31-27-8) had won three of four. Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers, and Michal Neuvirth made 29 saves.
