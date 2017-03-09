NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Andersen Helps Maple Leafs Top Flyers 4-2

March 9, 2017 10:56 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Flyers

TORONTO (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 36 saves, Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Thursday night.

William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Leafs (30-22-14), who have won two straight after dropping five in a row.

Philadelphia (31-27-8) had won three of four. Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers, and Michal Neuvirth made 29 saves.

