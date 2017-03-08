Study: Fewer Americans Trying To Lose Weight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A new study finds that fewer Americans are trying to lose weight.
Researchers from Georgia Southern University found that the percentage of overweight adults trying to lose weight dropped from 56 percent two decades ago to 49 percent currently.
Researchers say because it has become more socially acceptable to be overweight, people may have lost the motivation.
According to CBS News, the researchers analyzed U.S. government health surveys over nearly two decades from 1988 through 2014.
In the early surveys, about half the adults were overweight or obese and the numbers increased to 65 percent by 2014. But the portion of overweight or obese adults who said they were trying to slim down slipped from 55 percent to 49 percent in the study.
“Socially accepted normal body weight is shifting toward heavier weight. As more people around us are getting heavier, we simply believe we are fine, and no need to do anything with it,” said lead author Dr. Jian Zhang, a public health researcher at Georgia Southern University.
Zhang calls the findings “a very serious concern.”