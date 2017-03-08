NJ Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 14-year-old Girl He Met Online

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A North Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met in an online chat room.
Authorities say 46-year-old Anthony Luciani of Summit, New Jersey made online contact with the girl back in 2010.
Luciani is accused of sexually assaulting the teen at her home in Berks County, Pennsylvania.
He is being held in the Montgomery County prison.
Police believe there are other victims.
I would NEVER, NEVER blame the young victim. But, after all the discussion on online predators, haven’t these teenagers learned not to engage with someone who is not a minor? And to report creepy behavior?