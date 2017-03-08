NFL Scouts Descend On Temple University For Owls’ Annual Pro Day

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

March 8, 2017 4:24 PM By Paul Kurtz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NFL scouts were in town Wednesday for the Temple Owls’ annual Pro Day.

In a miniature version of the NFL Combine, 15 Temple seniors and some players from other local universities ran the 40 and performed various drills designed to show the scouts who has what it takes to get their name called on draft day.

For Camden native Haasan Reddick, it was another chance to blow away the scouts — as he did at the combine — raising his stock to a possible first-round pick. Not bad for a walk-on.

“Being overlooked to finally getting my chance to play football again,” Reddick said. “Now I’m being able to go play in the NFL, that’s just amazing.”

Temple coach Geoff Collins hopes Pro Day will inspire those getting ready for next season.

“I think all of our guys are seeing here what’s happening today and seeing that they can do this,” Collins said. “The guys that they’ve played with, been in the locker room with, worked with are in this position on this platform. They can start to visualize themselves being on that level, and I think that’s useful for everybody.”

