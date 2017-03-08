Electric Car Dealer To Open In South Jersey

CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) — South Jersey is about to get its first electric car dealership.
Tesla Motors has received local planning board approval to open a sales and service facility inside a now closed furniture store along route 70 in Cherry Hill. Mayor Chuck Kahn expects the place to be up and running before the end of the year.
“I’m very excited about the technology that they provide and the excitement that goes with them,” Kahn told KYW Newsradio. “That’s what Tesla’s all about. Creating excitement through technology. We think that it’s going to be a huge hit. The showroom’s going to be state of the art.”
More than two dozen people are likely to be employed at the new facility. Tesla officials in California did not return out calls seeking comment. The company has three retail locations in Northern New Jersey.