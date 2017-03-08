Dream Drives: Coffee Roastery Tour in Souderton

SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) — In Souderton, Montgomery County, a coffee lover can peek behind the scenes and enjoy tastings at a roastery.

Souderton’s Main Street is working hard to preserve its small town feel. Scooter’s Bike Shop has been there for 40 years.

Owner-operator Scott Landes said, “They’re starting this revitalization, and it seems that people are kind of embracing small-town shopping again. Hopefully it will just continue to grow.”

Leave Main Street, head down the road about 10 minutes, and you’ll find a place for a coffee connoisseur. More than 60,000 pounds of coffee beans are roasted at One Village Coffee every year.

Victoria Perez showed CBS3’s Meisha Johnson some of the secrets behind the beans.

“Where do you get all the beans?” asked Meisha. “Do they come from all over the world?”

“Absolutely,” Victoria said. “Those beans, much like wine grapes, have inherent characteristics. Latin America is going to be chocolatey. Asia-Pacific, earthy. Africa, fruity. So you can really notice when you have them side by side. We roast them in these very large roasters that are actually just behind you that we can check out,” Victoria said.

When burlap bags full of the green beans arrive, “We literally dump those entire bags of beans into these roasters and roast them,” Victoria said. The coffee beans are typically roasted at 420 degrees for between 10 to 14 minutes, depending on the blend and the desired roast.

“Sometimes we blend them with each other to try to come up with these really rich nuanced blends,” Victoria said.

The ground coffee is then packaged on site and sent to grocery stores like Whole Foods.

The public can visit the One Village Coffee Roastery on the third Thursday of every month for tours and tastings.