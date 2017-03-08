Cirque Du Soleil Toruk Opens Wednesday At Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cirque du Soleil is bringing its new production to Philadelphia, and it has a familiar theme.

Toruk – The First Flight, inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar, will have you wowed.

CBS 3’s Vittoria Woodill took a look behind the scenes, finding out firsthand how the mythical Na’vi come to life.

“You see here the Direhorses. We’ve seen them in the movie Avatar. We see them in our show,” said an official with the show. “That’s our big Toruk. It gives the name to the show. They are big, big puppets. But here, we have some of the costumes that you’ll see in the show, these body suits are what they use. They are made to look like Na’vi skin, and that’s how we transform our athletes into Na’vis.”

To create the Na’vi skin, artists use a foundation color created specifically for the show.

“We have three different kinds of base [colors],” says Lead Acrobat Zoe, as she works to transform Tori into a Na’vi. “Now I’m going to put on the powder… It’s a very important step when you’re doing your acrobatics because of sweating. If you don’t have this powder, it gets all messed up.

After many shades of blue and one final zip, Tori is transformed into a Na’vi.

“Oh, my goodness, it looks so cool. Wow. My God, Zoe that looks incredible,” says Tori.

Every acrobat does their own makeup which takes about 45 minutes.

Cirque du Soleil’s Toruk – The First Flight premieres Wednesday night and runs until Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.