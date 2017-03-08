Atlantic City Electric Providing More Than 1,100 Free Trees To Customers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey electric company is giving over 1,100 trees to its customers.
Atlantic City Electric recently announced that it is providing 1,150 free trees to its residential customers through the Energy-Saving Trees program.
The program helps customers conserve energy and reduce household energy bills through strategic tree planting.
The one-gallon, 4-foot potted tree will be delivered directly to customers while supplies last. Customers can choose from American beech, baldcypress, river birch and white dogwood.
“We are pleased to once again support the Energy-Saving Trees program which benefits the environment and helps beautify the communities we serve,” said Vince Maione, Atlantic City Electric region president. “This program can also help our customers save money on their air-conditioning expenses since trees provide shade for the home in the summer months.”
Customers can reserve one free tree per household by visiting www.arborday.org/ace or by calling 1-855-670-2773.