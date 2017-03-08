3 Teens Arrested After Multiple Threats Against Absegami High School: Police

GALLOWAY TWP. N.J. (CBS)—Police in South Jersey have arrested three teens following threats made against the Absegami High School.
Police say they responded around 10 a.m. due to suspicious pictures on social media and possible weapons inside the school.
Within minutes of arriving, police say the suspected students involved in the alleged threat were located and arrested.
After a lockdown for approximately two hours police say Jil Patel, 18 of Galloway Twp. sent out a group text to students creating another false public alarm.
All threats were unfounded and now a 16-year-old woman, a 17-year-old man and Patel are being charged with creating a false public alarm.