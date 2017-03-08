BREAKING: Boy, 5, Struck And Killed In Bucks Co. Trailer Park

3 Teens Arrested After Multiple Threats Against Absegami High School: Police

March 8, 2017 8:18 PM
Filed Under: Galloway Township, school

GALLOWAY TWP. N.J. (CBS)—Police in South Jersey have arrested three teens following threats made against the Absegami High School.

Police say they responded around 10 a.m. due to suspicious pictures on social media and possible weapons inside the school.

Within minutes of arriving, police say the suspected students involved in the alleged threat were located and arrested.

After a lockdown for approximately two hours police say Jil Patel, 18 of Galloway Twp. sent out a group text to students creating another false public alarm.

All threats were unfounded and now a 16-year-old woman, a 17-year-old man and Patel are being charged with creating a false public alarm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia