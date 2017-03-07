BREAKING: Over 20,000 Power Outages Due To PECO Substation Fire

Wolf: Pennsylvania Not Ready For Legalized Marijuana

March 7, 2017 2:45 PM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: Governor Wolf, KYW Newsradio, Legalized Marijuana, Medical Marijuana, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf is cool to a proposal from the state auditor general to legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania.

The auditor general, saying the train has already left the station, this week proposed that Pennsylvania get on board with regulating and taxing marijuana. But appearing on Pittsburgh sister station KDKA Tuesday morning, Governor Wolf panned the idea, saying the tax revenues would barely put a dent in the state’s deficit.

“I saw the report. I haven’t talked to auditor general. And I think he’s trying to be helpful in terms of the budget deficit,” Wolf said. “His calculation I think had it about $200 million. We have a $3 billion dollar deficit, so that’s not going to help.”

Wolf says he favors decriminalizing possession of small amounts of pot. But the governor says Pennsylvania should focus instead on getting up and running the medical cannabis program he pushed hard for. Ultimately, he believes Pennsylvania is not ready for legalized recreational marijuana.

“I think Pennsylvania would do right to see what happens in Colorado, Oregon, Washington,  some of the other states,” the governor said, “because they all have different approaches to this.”

A spokesman says House majority Republican leaders agree.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia