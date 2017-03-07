George Michael Died From Natural Causes, Coroner Says

March 7, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: George Michael

By Elizabeth Roberts

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — The singer George Michael died of natural causes, it was announced.

Music World Reacts To George Michael’s Death

A coroner said the singer, found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day, had a heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis.

The 53-year-old also suffered from a fatty liver, according to Oxfordshire’s senior coroner Darren Salter.

The statement was reported by Britain’s Press Association.

Developing story — more details soon.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

