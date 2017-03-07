Dozens Of Alleged Drug Dealers Arrested In Chester County

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester County officials on Tuesday announced the indictment of 49 people as part of a widespread and far reaching drug trafficking organization.

Detectives call it “Operation Crushed Ice.”

The network of drug dealers, it’s said, had connections in Puerto Rico and Mexico. They used violence, according to prosecutors, to make the organization operate.

Richard Maitre, 27, of Oxford, Chester County, is the alleged mastermind of the organization.

It’s alleged his drug dealing reached all levels of the community, including schools. And prosecutors say even when he was an inmate at the Chester County prison, he operated his drug distribution empire.

Detectives also seized a BMW, along with about two dozen other cars they say were used to traffic drugs in and out of the area.

District Attorney Thomas Hogan said of the 49 defendants, they operated a “full-scale illegal pharmacy.”

“They could get you anything in bulk, crystal meth, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, prescription pill. This was a large scale drug trafficking operation that was spreading its poison all across the region.”

Prosecutors say once Maitre was released from jail, detectives were able to obtain warrants to wiretap his phones and then track his movements.

Maitre has been previously convicted of drug distribution charges, spending several years in state prison.

Sources say it is expected he’ll seek a plea agreement with prosecutors.