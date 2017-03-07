Delco DA Announces Arrest, Conviction Of Serial Child Rapist

DEVELOPING: Philly Police Searching For Missing-5-Year-Old Boy

March 7, 2017 1:33 PM
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Officials announced the arrest and conviction of a serial child rapist in Delaware County.

Authorities say 20-year-old Hugh Taussig-Lux pleaded guilty to a series of charges, including rape of a child, corruption of minors, and sexual assault.

Authorities say an investigation uncovered a series of assaults that occurred over an 18-month period with a dozen victims ranging from ages 12 to 15.

They say the majority of the assaults took place at Taussig-Lux’s apartment in Media starting in the summer of 2014.

Officials say Taussig-Lux would hold parties for students from the areas of Media Borough, Upper Providence, Middletown and the surrounding areas.

At the underage parties, authorities say he would provide marijuana and other illegal drugs to juveniles as young as 12.

Taussig-Lux is currently incarcerated at Graterford State Correctional Institution. He was sentenced to 13.5 to 27 years in state prison, in addition to eight years of probation.

Authorities say he also faces a lifetime Megan’s Law registration.

Police believe there could be additional victims and ask anyone with information to come forward. To report a possible sexual assault by the defendant, please call Officer Young at 610-565-6656.

