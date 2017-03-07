Ben & Jerry’s Introduces Cereal Inspired Ice Cream

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Ben & Jerry’s newest flavor will leave you reminiscing about those Saturday morning cartoon cereal binges.
The ice cream giant says “throw the pjs back on” because their three new cereal milk flavors are coming to a store near you.
“Remember eating your favorite cereal while watching Saturday morning cartoons in your PJs? We turned that nostalgic feeling into an ice cream,” said the company.
The flavors: Cocoa Loco, Frozen Flakes and Fruit Loot will all be available for enjoyment.
Just don’t let the kids find out, eggs for breakfast may be a thing of the past.
