Zeoli Show Log 03.06.17

Jeff Bolton in for Rich.
3pm- In a series of tweets, Donald Trump accused the Obama administration of wiretapping him and his campaign team.
3:20pm- Rep. Trey Gowdy said that we can’t rely on anonymous sources when consulting an investigation in wire tapping.
3:35pm- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says that Donald Trump’s claims of a wiretap are a deflection and the act of an authoritarian leader.
4:30pm- Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton joins the show to discuss intelligence leaks that have occurred during the Trump administration.
4:45pm- While on “Meet the Press”, Sen. Chuck Schumer said that Trump is in trouble regardless of whether or not wiretap claims turn out to be true.
5:35pm- Michael Mukasey thinks there may been surveillance on Donald Trump or his team.
5:40pm- Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says he plans to investigate claims that the FBI was paying a British spy for Trump intel.