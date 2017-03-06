Mets’ Tim Tebow Expected To Make Spring Training Debut

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tim Tebow is expected to make his Spring Training debut this week.
Tebow, 29, will see his first Grapefruit League action in Port St. Lucie, Florida for the New York Mets when they face the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
According to the New York Post, Tebow’s debut is due to the fact that the Mets will have a depleted roster, as 11 players will be competing in the World Baseball Classic.
The Mets play five games in three days beginning on Wednesday. They have split squads on Wednesday and Friday and one home game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
The Mets signed the former NFL quarterback last September.
Tebow hit .494 with four homers and 30 RBIs as a junior at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Florida before deciding to pursue football instead.