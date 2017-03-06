Suspended Teachers File Discrimination Complaint Against Friends’ Central School

March 6, 2017 9:07 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A discrimination complaint has been filed on behalf of the two Friends’ Central teachers who were suspended in the flap over a Palestinian speaker.

Teachers Ariel Eure and Layla Helwa claim they were suspended last month by Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood in “retaliation” for their support of a student club named “Peace and Equality for Palestine.”

That club invited a Palestinian speaker, but the school canceled him amid complaints from parents.

Attorney Mark D. Schwartz filed the teachers’ complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“They’re discriminated against because they are in various protected classes: female, gay, and, you know, that other teachers were not suspended over actions that were far worse,” said Schwartz.

The school in a statement said the teachers were placed on paid leave because they failed to follow directives, and to say more would be inappropriate.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia