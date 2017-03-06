Sixers Fans React To Season Ticket Price Increase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some 76ers fans who have stuck with the team through “the process” now feel like the team is sticking it to them.

Carolyn Tantillo was taken aback when her 76ers sales rep called to tell her the price of renewing her two end-of-the-court seats.

“Our season tickets are going up by 245% to $17,000,” Tantillo said.

She’s had her Sixers seats for three years.

The Sixers are holding the line or posting moderate lower-level price increases next year. But the team is reportedly converting about 300 seats in sections 106 and 108 to a VIP area that would include all-you-can eat food and more comfortable seats. Tantillo’s seats are among them.

She fired off a letter to the team owners and front office.

“What kind of lesson is that teaching children? That it’s okay to do? This is how loyalty is rewarded?” said Tantillo.

She says the team is offering ticket holders seats at a comparable distance from the court.