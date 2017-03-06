Report: Missing Uber Driver Found Dead In Galloway Twp.

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (CBS)—Police are investigating after an Uber driver is found dead in South Jersey.
According to NJ.com, Seaside Police say George Gdovin, 32, disappeared last Friday and was last seen working an an Uber driver.
On Monday, Galloway Township police were dispatched to a room at the Rodeway Inn, located at 208 E. White Horse Pikewhere where they found Gdovin dead.
The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Galloway Township Police Detectives at (609) 652-3705