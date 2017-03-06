Report: Missing Uber Driver Found Dead In Galloway Twp.

March 6, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: death investigation, Galloway Township, Uber

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (CBS)—Police are investigating after an Uber driver is found dead in South Jersey.

According to NJ.com, Seaside Police say George Gdovin, 32, disappeared last Friday and was last seen working an an Uber driver.

On Monday, Galloway Township police were dispatched to a room at the Rodeway Inn, located at 208 E. White Horse Pikewhere where they found Gdovin dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Galloway Township Police Detectives at (609) 652-3705

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia