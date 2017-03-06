Prosecutors: Fatal Atlantic City Shooting Ruled A Homicide

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the shooting death of an Atlantic City man has been ruled a homicide.
Atlantic County prosecutors say city police responding to reports of shots fired found 24-year-old Kevin Couplin shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Vermont Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
An autopsy performed Monday by the state’s Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Couplin died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Further details about the shooting have not been disclosed, including what type of weapon was used. No arrests have been made.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
