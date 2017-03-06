Philly Police: More Than 100 Kids Participated In Flash Mob, Some Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Approximately 20 kids are in police custody in connection to a flash mob in Philadelphia on Monday.
Police tell CBS 3 that earlier today about 150 kids were seen gathering on 20th and Market St.
The motive for the gathering is unclear at this time.
Police say of the more than 100 kids, 20 of them were taken into police custody.
“Officials are still breaking down who will receive citations and who will get formal charges,” officials tell CBS 3.
No further information is available at this time.