Non-Profit Wants More Video Games In Children’s Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When kids are in hospitals, some of the best medicine could be video games.

A non-profit is working to put portable gaming kiosks in children’s hospitals across the country, and you can help get them here.

Many hospitals have playrooms with game systems — but not all kids are able leave their beds.

“The carts have hydraulic lift mechanisms, so they can be raised up and down depending on a child’s situation — so if they’re prone or can’t sit up, or they’re really high up, the cart has a lift mechanism that adjusts so it can fully accomodate a patient,” explained Zach Wigal, founder of Gamers Outreach.

Gamers Outreach builds what they call GO Karts — Xboxes and PlayStations on wheels. The most popular game: Minecraft.

“It gives kids the opportunity to explore digital worlds, and in the healthcare environment, it’s one of the rare times where kids have the chance to be in the drivers seat,” said Wigal.

The charity’s goal is to put at least one GO Kart in every children’s hospital; they’re in 19 now, but none locally.

To change that, check out the fundraising tools at GamersOutreach.org.