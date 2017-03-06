NJ State Police Warning Residents Of Credit Card Phone Scam

WOODBINE, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police are warning residents of a new credit card phone scam.
Police say the scammers claim to be calling from the Security and Fraud Department at Visa or MasterCard. They then proceed to let you know your credit card has been flagged for an unsual purchase pattern and that they are calling to verify if you made the purchase.
Once you let them know you didn’t make the purchase, the scammers will ask that you verify you are in possession of your card.
What the scammer wants is the three-digit pin number on the back of the card. Police say don’t give it to them. Instead, tell them you’ll call Visa or MasterCard directly for verification of their conversation.
A real credit card company will never ask for anything on the card, as they already know the information.