NJ State Police Warning Residents Of Credit Card Phone Scam

March 6, 2017 8:12 PM

WOODBINE, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police are warning residents of a new credit card phone scam.

Police say the scammers claim to be calling from the Security and Fraud Department at Visa or MasterCard. They then proceed to let you know your credit card has been flagged for an unsual purchase pattern and that they are calling to verify if you made the purchase.

Once you let them know you didn’t make the purchase, the scammers will ask that you verify you are in possession of your card.

What the scammer wants is the three-digit pin number on the back of the card. Police say don’t give it to them. Instead, tell them you’ll call Visa or MasterCard directly for verification of their conversation.

A real credit card company will never ask for anything on the card, as they already know the information.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia