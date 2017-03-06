Local Lawyers Scrutinize Trump’s New Travel Ban

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Civil rights and legal groups have been quick to condemn the new travel ban, calling it as equally unconstitutional as the first.

Ryan Houldin of the Council on American-Islamic relations finds it ironic that the new order comes on the anniversary of the reviled Dred Scott decision that denied citizenship to African-Americans.

“It’s very unfortunate that 160 years later we haven’t really learned any lessons, and we’re just targeting another group of people at this point in time,” Houldin said.

Houldin and attorneys who raced into court after the first travel ban have a little breathing room to decide how to respond, since the order doesn’t take effect until next Thursday.

But Mary Catherine Roper of the ACLU says removing the preference for non-Muslims from the targeted countries is not enough to make it constitutional.

“It’s still fulfilling his promise to have a Muslim ban,” she said.

Roper also disputed the administration’s claim that the ban is a safety measure, noting federal officials themselves have said the targeted countries have not been the source of any domestic terrorism.