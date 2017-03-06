Daycare Worker Accused Of Pushing Child Down Stairs

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — A daycare worker in Upper Darby is facing charges for allegedly pushing a small child down a flight of stairs.
The incident happened Friday, around 5 p.m., at the Child Care of the Future daycare center on Secane Avenue.
On Monday, police released surveillance video from the daycare center that shows the suspect pushing a 4-year-old girl down a flight of stairs.
The daycare worker was identified as 52-year-old Sarah Gable of Folcroft. She was immediately fired from the daycare center and faces a simple assault charge and endangering the welfare of a child. She has since been released from jail on a $25,000 bail.
Despite the fall, the 4-year-old girl only suffered a knee injury and was back at the daycare center on Monday.
Police said the daycare had recently installed the surveillance cameras.
One Comment
Pure meanness. Nothing else to call that.Pure meanness. Nothing!