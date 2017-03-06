Daycare Worker Accused Of Pushing Child Down Stairs

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — A daycare worker in Upper Darby is facing charges for allegedly pushing a small child down a flight of stairs.

The incident happened Friday, around 5 p.m., at the Child Care of the Future daycare center on Secane Avenue.

On Monday, police released surveillance video from the daycare center that shows the suspect pushing a 4-year-old girl down a flight of stairs.

The daycare worker was identified as 52-year-old Sarah Gable of Folcroft. She was immediately fired from the daycare center and faces a simple assault charge and endangering the welfare of a child. She has since been released from jail on a $25,000 bail.

Despite the fall, the 4-year-old girl only suffered a knee injury and was back at the daycare center on Monday.

Police said the daycare had recently installed the surveillance cameras.

  1. Jackie Rippy says:
    March 6, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Pure meanness. Nothing else to call that.Pure meanness. Nothing!

