Coast Guard’s Twitter Account Hacked With Sex Invitation

March 6, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: U.S Coast Guard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman says an invitation to meet for sex showed up on the mid-Atlantic region’s Twitter account after it was hacked.

Coast Guard spokesman Nate Littlejohn said that the account was compromised Monday morning. He says the profile photo and bio were changed to include an invitation to meet for sex, and that an image of a scantily clad woman was tweeted from the account.

Littlejohn says officials were immediately alerted by a member of the news media and regained control of the account in five to 10 minutes. They deleted the tweet and sent an apology “for any unauthorized/offensive tweets.”

The Guard’s mid-Atlantic district stretches from South Carolina to New Jersey. Littlejohn says none of the region’s other accounts were affected.

